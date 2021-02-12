Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.04 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.