Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 103,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.82. 29,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,588. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.39. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.