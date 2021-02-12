Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

FOLD stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $564,308.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,965.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

