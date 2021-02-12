Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Shares of FOLD opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

