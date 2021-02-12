AMLT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,062.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $39,062.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AMLT coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.87 or 0.01101799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006444 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.49 or 0.05728868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000192 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

