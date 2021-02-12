AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $251,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $252,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

