AMO Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.57 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.01093944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.32 or 0.05692405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000193 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,556,519,131 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

