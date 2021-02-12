Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $8.85 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 152,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.