Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.60. Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 70,611 shares changing hands.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

