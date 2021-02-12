Analog Devices’ (ADI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.35.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.80. 2,979,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,958. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8,743.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,887,000 after buying an additional 548,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,497,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

