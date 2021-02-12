Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.11. 1,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.06. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $221.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

