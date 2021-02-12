Analysts Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.70 Million

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post sales of $547.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.90 million. DexCom reported sales of $462.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.78.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $410.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.