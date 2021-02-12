Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.57) and the highest is ($1.03). Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($1.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $11.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.51. 5,291,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,196. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $153.26.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Expedia Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.