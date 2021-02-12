Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at about $3,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at about $23,978,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,738.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 101,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. 684,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

