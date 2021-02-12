Analysts Expect China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover China Biologic Products.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,092,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

CBPO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.44. 4,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,029. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.47.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

