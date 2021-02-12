Analysts Expect China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover China Biologic Products.
China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,092,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.
CBPO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.44. 4,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,029. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.47.
About China Biologic Products
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
