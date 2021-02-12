Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report $18.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.48 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $20.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $69.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 billion to $71.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.74 billion to $75.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

