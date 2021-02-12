Analysts Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of KNSA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

