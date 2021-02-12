Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,354. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $447.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 333.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 25.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

