Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.09. Redfin posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.90 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,122 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

