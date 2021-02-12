Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.72). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.88) to ($6.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.66) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 40,763 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

