Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sientra by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the third quarter worth $34,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $389.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

