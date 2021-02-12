Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $20.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.75 to $23.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $23.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $30.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.60.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.52. 1,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.57 and its 200-day moving average is $324.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $509.70.

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.87, for a total transaction of $851,122.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,698.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,988,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

