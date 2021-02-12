Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.59 Million

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce $267.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.00 million and the highest is $268.18 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $268.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $81,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 232,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

