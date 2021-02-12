Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (AF, AIR, ALV, AOX, ASML, AZN, B4B3, CBK, CS, EZJ)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 12th:

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) was given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV)

was given a €205.00 ($241.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €528.00 ($621.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) was given a €7.70 ($9.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €8.90 ($10.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.70 ($12.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €9.80 ($11.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.60 ($5.41) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €172.00 ($202.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) was given a €8.80 ($10.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 430 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

