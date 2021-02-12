Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Digi International (DGII)

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2021 – Digi International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

2/4/2021 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digi International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/3/2021 – Digi International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

2/3/2021 – Digi International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Digi International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Digi International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

1/7/2021 – Digi International was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

DGII stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $724.31 million, a PE ratio of 84.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Get Digi International Inc alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,201 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.