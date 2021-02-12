Analysts Set Expectations for Electromed, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electromed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELMD. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $11.58 on Friday. Electromed has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 135.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 131,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 410.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

