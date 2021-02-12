Analysts Set Expectations for Yelp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YELP. Barclays increased their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.91 on Friday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

