Analyzing Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) & Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics and Cardax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cardax shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics N/A -213.12% -192.10% Cardax -891.77% N/A -297.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and Cardax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.70 million N/A N/A Cardax $710,000.00 2.06 -$5.09 million N/A N/A

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than Hoth Therapeutics.

Summary

Cardax beats Hoth Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; the University of Maryland Baltimore; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences, Inc.; and the University of Cincinnati. It also has a partnership agreement with ZylÃ¶ Therapeutics Inc. co-develop a new topical treatment for patients with Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosu, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin and is associated with a significant burden on patient quality of life. Hoth Therapeutics has research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to continue the advancement of HT-003 for acne treatment research. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for pharmaceutical applications. The company has a joint development and supply agreement with BASF SE, as well as a collaboration agreement with Capsugel US, LLC for the development of astaxanthin products for the consumer health market. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

