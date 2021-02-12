Analyzing Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NI and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 2 3 0 2.60

Palomar has a consensus price target of $92.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.62%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 12.22% 11.39% 6.25% Palomar 11.97% 6.95% 3.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NI and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $270.78 million 1.39 $26.40 million N/A N/A Palomar $113.30 million 25.34 $10.62 million $1.73 65.02

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Volatility & Risk

NI has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

