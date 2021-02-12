Analyzing StoneX Group (SNEX) and Its Peers

StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare StoneX Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StoneX Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneX Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneX Group Competitors 193 1003 1078 29 2.41

StoneX Group presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 0.63%. Given StoneX Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneX Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares StoneX Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneX Group 0.31% 12.91% 0.75% StoneX Group Competitors 15.87% 20.53% 7.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneX Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StoneX Group $54.14 billion $169.60 million 13.22 StoneX Group Competitors $8.04 billion $638.76 million 28.55

StoneX Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. StoneX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

StoneX Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneX Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of StoneX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of StoneX Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneX Group competitors beat StoneX Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services. The company's Institutional segment provides equity trading services to institutional clients; and originates, structures, and places debt instruments in capital markets worldwide. Its services cover foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies; engages in asset management business; and offers clearing and execution services in futures exchanges, brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders, and OTC products. The company's Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for differences; and wealth management and investment services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through coininvest.com and silver-to-go.com. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, charities, and non-governmental and government organizations; and payments services. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

