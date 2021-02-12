Analyzing TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) & Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TheMaven and Rogers Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rogers Communications $11.36 billion 1.62 $1.54 billion $3.13 14.53

Rogers Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Rogers Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Rogers Communications 11.38% 17.61% 4.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of TheMaven shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Rogers Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers Communications has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TheMaven and Rogers Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 1 1 4 0 2.50 Rogers Communications 0 3 7 0 2.70

Rogers Communications has a consensus target price of $67.38, suggesting a potential upside of 48.14%. Given Rogers Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rogers Communications is more favorable than TheMaven.

Summary

Rogers Communications beats TheMaven on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers. It also provides Internet and WiFi services; smart home monitoring services, such as monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control through a smartphone app. In addition, the company offers local and network TV; on-demand television; cloud-based digital video recorders; voice-activated remote controls, and integrated apps; personal video recorders; linear and time-shifted programming; digital specialty channels; 4K television programming; and televised content on smartphones, tablets, and personal computers, as well as operates Ignite TV and Ignite TV app. Further, it provides residential and small business local telephony services; calling features, such as voicemail, call waiting, and long distance; voice, data networking, Internet protocol, and Ethernet services; private networking, Internet, IP voice, and cloud solutions; optical wave and multi-protocol label switching services; IT and network technologies; and cable access network services. The company also owns Toronto Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre event venue; and operates Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, Citytv, OMNI, FX (Canada), FXX (Canada), OLN, and TSC television networks, as well as 55 AM and FM radio stations. Rogers Communications has a strategic collaboration with bciti. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

