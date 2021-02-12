Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $3,501,169.04.

On Monday, January 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,282,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96.

On Thursday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,190,050.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $82.26. 1,062,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

