Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Trading Down 11.6%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) traded down 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.25. 1,106,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,014,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

