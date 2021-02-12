Anchor Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.21 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Anchor has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $11,564.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.15 or 0.01134575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006316 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.74 or 0.05799560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.