Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Andrea Electronics stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

