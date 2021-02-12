Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) (LON:ASY) Shares Up 5.7%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) (LON:ASY) shares traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84). 889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567.50 ($7.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The company has a market capitalization of £253.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 599.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.45.

About Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and maintenance segments.

