Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Trading Down 0.1%

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 6,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.