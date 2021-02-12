Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.96

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.96 and traded as high as $158.00. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 175,297 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £171.59 million and a PE ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

