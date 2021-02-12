Anoncoin Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $73,675.94 and $8.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.