Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Thomas J. Garrity Sells 50,000 Shares

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 1,277,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $755.02 million, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

