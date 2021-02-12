Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Trading Down 7.3%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares were down 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 1,650,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 980,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

