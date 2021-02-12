Antiample Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $331.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Antiample has a market cap of $925,989.27 and approximately $331.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00280508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00103750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00078973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00088964 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,294.51 or 1.02989279 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Buying and Selling Antiample

Antiample can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.