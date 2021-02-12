Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,019.38 ($13.32).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,514.50 ($19.79) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,491.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,219.06. The firm has a market cap of £14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57. Antofagasta plc has a 1 year low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

