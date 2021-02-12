Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.14. 5,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.39 and a 200 day moving average of $203.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

