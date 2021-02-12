Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335. Aperam has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.