Apex Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:APXTU) Trading Up 3.9%

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:APXTU)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 3,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:APXTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

