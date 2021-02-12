apM Coin Hits Market Cap of $6.17 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. apM Coin has a market cap of $6.17 million and $958,849.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.17 or 0.01129520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00057501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006333 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.70 or 0.05680731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027276 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019604 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

