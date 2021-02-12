Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Appian reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Appian news, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $941,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 583,158 shares of company stock worth $104,166,214. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Appian by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 296,014 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after buying an additional 153,987 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $9,454,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPN stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, reaching $222.02. 5,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.67 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $260.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

