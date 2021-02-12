Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Palladium Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,736 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.6% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $119,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.