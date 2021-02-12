Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.